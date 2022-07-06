CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – After an alligator was found swimming in Long Lake, it was netted and surrendered to an animal rescue organization.

According to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, on July 1 an American Alligator was found in Long Lake (Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties). It was captured by the Osceola Boat Patrol and handed over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR Conservation Wardens then reportedly contacted J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) to take the animal. The alligator was accepted by JRAAR.

“Legally, we are able to take in Alligators up to 30 inches long, and this guy is much less than that. We are fortunate that we are in a position to help this animal either be legally reunited with his owner or sent to a sanctuary,” said John Moyles of JRAAR.

The alligator is described as between 18 and 24 inches long. Officials say the alligator will only be kept for a week, and then it will possibly be placed at an accredited sanctuary.

The owner(s) of the alligator are asked to contact JRAAR.