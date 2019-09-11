NEWWater asking people to hold off using washing machines & dishwashers due to stress on sewer pipes

BROWN COUNTY, WIis. (WFRV) — Due to flooding in the area, those in Brown County are being asked to hold off on using large amounts of water.
Flooding is stressing the interconnected sewer pipes throughout Green Bay and Allouez.
Washing machines and dishwashers send more water into the system during this critical time and NEWWater is requesting that if possible, please hold off using these appliances until the rain subsides.
Brown County has also released information regarding road closures in Allouez.
Areas around Bellevue Street to Debra Lane are currently closed as well as parts of Verlin Road.
