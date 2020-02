ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) — A Friday evening fire at the Bishop’s Court in Allouez caused 38 people to evacaute the facility.

The incident happened around 4:20 PM on East St. Joesph Street.

According to officials, the fire started in a resident’s room.

And although over 30 people were evacuated, no one was hurt.

However, three people were transported to a medical facilty for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.