Allouez becomes temporary landlord to attract potential developers for village center improvement projects

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) A proposed Main Street project for central Allouez has taken a significant step forward. Because as Kris Schuller reports the village just purchased land aimed at attracting potential developers.

For five years Allouez has been dreaming of creating a village center near the corner of St. Joseph Street and South Webster. Now they’ve purchased the property needed to help push the project forward.

“We decided to purchase the property with the hopes or intent of turning it over to a developer, so that they can bring our vision into reality,” said Allouez Village President Jim Rafter.

Rafter says the village’s vision is a three to four story mixed-use development here, with businesses on the first floor and residential up above.

“I think that’s going to be the most beautiful view in the area,” Rafter said.

A vision in keeping with this development plan approved for this area back in 2018.

“People want restaurants, they want coffee shops, they want small retail and we have a lot of that, but they want more,” said Rafter.

The news comes with development taking place up and down the Webster Avenue corridor. And one longtime business owner here is supportive of what’s yet to come.

“I saw the plans a couple years ago and thought it looked real interesting,” said Peggy Schroeder.

Schroeder owns Schroeder’s Flower. She knows she’ll benefit if this new development is built.

“It will be interesting. I’m sure it will bring more traffic and hopefully more business for us,” Schroeder said.

“We’ve had several calls and that is great news, because people are interested in investing in Allouez,” Rafter said.”It will get there someday but we’ve got to start today and that’s what hopefully we’re doing.”

The village paid $1.35 million for the Webster Center strip mall.