ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, a flower shop in Allouez already has arrangements flying off the shelves.

Love is in the air at Schroeder’s Flowers in Allouez ahead of Valentine’s Day. Floral manager Jeff Nelson says business has been blooming since early last week, but that also means costs have increased.

“The prices have gone up. Supply and demand is good. We’ve been getting a lot of our flowers in on time,” Nelson says.

Schroeder’s best seller is, of course, red roses but they have plenty of alternatives if you’re looking for something more untraditional. Some include their specials like “Spring in the Air”, which is 20 tulips in a vase.

While Schroeder’s has had plenty of foot traffic, they are expecting most of their Valentine’s Day customers to shop the day of.

Nelson says, “I think it’s going to be incredibly busy. It’s going to be nonstop probably till 6 o’clock.”

Schroeder’s is open on Valentine’s Day from 7am-6pm. They also say the holiday is their second busiest after Mother’s Day.