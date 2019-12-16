Allouez: Fox River Trail to close for repairs

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Parks says a section of the Fox River Trail in Allouez will be closed for culvert replacement starting on Wednesday.

Work will be completed between the Highway 172 overpass and Sunset Park. Crews will be doing repairs near mile marker 3.9 and no access will be allowed.

Repairs will begin aroun 7 a.m. and be completed before the end of the day.

While the trail will reopen on Thursday, officials recommend using caution as a large section of the trail will be a gravel surface until spring of 2020 when the asphalt crew makes the final repairs.

No marked detour will be provided for this one day closure and trail users should plan ahead and respect the equipment operators as they complete the repairs