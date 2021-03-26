Allouez Jewish center doing “Seder dinners to go” for the second Passover of the pandemic

ALLOUEZ, Wisc., (WFRV) – There’s been a lot of talk about how schools and businesses pivoted during the pandemic. The same holds true for religious organizations.

Saturday night marks the second Passover in the Jewish faith with Covid-19 restrictions.

The Chabad of the Bay Area in Allouez is putting a cap on the number of people attending their shared meal called the Seder.

But they’re making sure everyone celebrates.

“We have Seder to go packages that we’ve handed out for any who wants to have a Seder in their house,” explained Rabbi Michoel Feinstein. “In addition to that, we have Matzah available for somebody who might not be doing a Seder or going to a different Seder but would still like their own handmade what’s called Shmurah Matzah for the holiday.”

The Rabbi says people really want to get back to the larger gatherings. Especially those who are vaccinated.

But the Chabad of the Bay Area is taking it slow.