Allouez looking to fill multiple seasonal job openings

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Allouez is looking to hire multiple invididuals for three seasonal positions.

According to the Village of Allouez, the three positions are:

  • Water Utility Seasonal Laborer
  • Street Department Seasonal Laborer
  • Seasonal Engineering Inspector

The Village of Allouez says, they are looking for two water utility seasonal laborer positions and runs from May through Sep. and for more information visit their website.

The street department seasonal laborer position is looking for two individuals as well and runs from May through Sep., according to the Village of Allouez.

The seasonal engineering inspector position is only looking for one individual and runs from May through October.

For more information on the jobs and how to apply click here.

