Allouez man possibly hit by several vehicles trying to cross HWY

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Allouez man was severely injured on Saturday night after possibly being struck by several vehicles while trying to cross a local highway.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:57 p.m. deputies responded to the area of Libal Street and STH 172 for reports that a man was running in traffic. Just before deputies arrived at the scene, the man reportedly jumped a fence and ran out of sight.

Officials quickly began establishing a perimeter in order to search for the man when they began receiving several 911 calls reporting that the man was laying on STH 172 westbound at Libal Street.

The man was confirmed to be a 24-year-old man from Allouez. He reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

At this time, authorities believe the Allouez man was struck by multiple vehicles as he tried to cross the highway, including a 2011 Hinda Civic and a 2017 Ford F-150.

Both drivers of these vehicles reportedly called 911 to report the incident and neither of the drivers nor their passengers was injured in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update the story as it progresses.

