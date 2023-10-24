ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Village of Allouez announced on Tuesday morning that a future closure of a section of State Highway (STH) 57/Riverside Drive northbound is expected to last for just over a week.

According to a release from the Village of Allouez, the section of STH 57/Riverside Drive that is being closed is located at the STH 172 bridge.

The closure is said to be for steel repair work on the STH 172 Bridge that stems from an overhead crash that happened this past spring.

Courtesy of the Village of Allouez

Officials say the closure is set to begin on Monday, October 30 at 7 a.m. and is expected to be continuous and last until the afternoon of Thursday, November 9. STH 57 southbound will be down to just one lane as needed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the mentioned range of dates.

A signed detour will be installed at and around the affected area.