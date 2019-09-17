Allouez officials reminding residents to clean up after pets or pay $187 fine

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) — The Village of Allouez is reminding residents to clean up after their pets or face a $187 fine.

According to village officials, it is unlawful for any person who has custody of a dog, cat, or other animals to permit such animal to defecate upon any property other than that of its owner or custodian unless the custodian immediately thereafter cleans up and removes such animal excreta from such property.”

Animal waste can be hazardous to the health of children in the community, officials add.

“By taking a few simple steps to clean up after your pet, you can contribute not only to the beautification of our community but also toward the elimination of an irritating nuisance in our community.”