Allouez Oktoberfest rings in October German style

October isn’t quite here, but people in Allouez celebrated a little early this year.

Thousands of people attended the 13th annual Allouez Oktoberfest this weekend at the Lorelei Inn.

There was Oktoberfest style food and beer along with live music.

Proceeds will go to serve the community.

“We do have a $5, voluntary cover charge that we pay the bands and then the rest goes to charity and they’re local charities,” says Dave Hack, co-owner of the Lorelei Inn.

This is one of the biggest Oktoberfest events in northeast Wisconsin.