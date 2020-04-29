Allouez, Rockland see highest voter turnout in Brown County

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez and the Town of Rockland are being recognized by Project VOTE of Brown County for having the highest voter turnout percentage in their respective categories for the April 7 election.

The election, which proceeded with in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, left municipalities across Wisconsin scrambling to adapt to record-high absentee ballot requests and poll worker shortages. Some polling places, like those in Green Bay, saw voters waiting hours in line to cast their ballots.

According to Project VOTE, the Town of Rockland had a voter turnout of 56.4 percent, winning them the Green Division trophy for Brown County municipalities with populations below 10,000. Allouez saw the highest voter turnout at 50.5 percent among larger municipalities in the Gold Division.

This is Allouez’s fourth Voter Challenge win – third in a row – and Rockland’s third victory.

“We want to congratulate Rockland and Allouez for their Voter Challenge wins,” said Glen Tilot, Project VOTE chair. “We also want to thank all of the voters who accepted the challenges presented by this election and made sure their voices were heard on election day. And a tip of the hat to the municipal clerks, poll workers and everyone who made the election happen.”

Project VOTE of Brown County, WI issues the voter challenge each election as a way of encouraging informed voter turnout in the county.

