Allouez shed total loss after morning brush fire

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a brush fire that closed down Riverside Drive in Allouez early Saturday morning.

Green Bay Metro Fire says it was dispatched for a report of a brush fire near HWY 172 and Riverside Drive at around 5 a.m.

On arrival, the first crews found a 25 x 50 foot shed on fire and spreading to surrounding brush and grass. Additional fire companies were called in due to the building being located off the road with limited access and no hydrants close to the fire.

Green Bay Metro Fire says crews had to perform relay pumping to get water down to the fire, causing Riverside Drive to be closed between Warren Court and Taft Street for about an hour and a half.

Authorities say there was equipment and other items stored in the shed. Everything is considered a total loss. The estimated dollar loss is about $15,000.

The Green Bay Fire Marshal Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

