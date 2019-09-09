Allouez Sunrise Village helps celebrate 104th birthday of resident

ALLOUEZ Wis. (WFRV) — Her life started on a farm in Oconto County and she credits that life to living long.

Sunday, Edna Vonck celebrated her 104th birthday with friends at Allouez Sunrise Village.

Those around her say she’s witty and sharp minded but she also gives back to the community.

During an interview with Local 5, she said she never slows down, crocheting for local charities, making baby caps for nursery’s and hospitals as well as knitting hats for kids at homeless shelters.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich was also there to help celebrate the special day.