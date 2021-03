ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez announced the parking ban that was in place has been suspended.

According to the Village, that due to the warmer weather and lack of snow the parking ban on Village streets has been suspended.

The ban was for parking on Village streets between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. through March 31, and if any snowfall accumulation happens the ban could be reinstated.