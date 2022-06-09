ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re looking for some weekend fun with family and friends, stop by for the 37th Annual AllouezFest Picnic and Car Show.

Held on Sunday, June 12 starting at 10 a.m., community members are invited to Green Isle Park to can enjoy food and refreshments alongside face painting, bounce houses, and other activities for the kids.

The event is free to the public, although organizers are encouraging a $2.00 donation to help keep this 37-year-old tradition going.

All proceeds from AllouezFest go toward supporting local youth activities. The NEW Zoo will be making an appearance at the event, sending their Zoomobile and the Einstein Project’s Mobile Makerspace.

Think your hot rod has what it takes to take home a trophy? The car show registration is at 7 a.m. and will go until noon. Motor enthusiasts looking to enter their vehicle into the car show will have to pay $8 to register in advance, or $10 to register on the day of the show.

For more information about AllouezFest, you can visit their Facebook page here.