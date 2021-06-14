Allouezfest returns for 36th year with Optimist Club

Allouez, Wis. (WFRV) – After being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, the Allouez Optimist Club’s ‘Allouezfest’ fundraiser returned in full force on Sunday.

Typically an annual fundraiser, ‘Allouezfest’ features a car show, food and drinks and fun for the whole family.

All of the money raised goes to supporting the Optimist Club’s mission in the community; Fostering youth through organizations like the Miracle League and local school systems.

However Club Treasurer Jacob Jirschele said COVID-19 stifled things.

“The budgeted annual dollars that we give out to causes, we were still able to do that even though we didn’t have our fundraiser but we drained our coffers in doing so,” Jirschele said. “So, this year we need to replenish by having this year be a successful event,” he said.

With the pandemic shutting down year 35 of ‘Allouezfest,’ organizers say that year 36 is expected to be bigger than ever.

“We’ve got probably 400 cars here already and I’m expecting more than 500 cars and more actual spectators than probably ever,” Jirschele said. “People are yearning to be out and about, it’s a beautiful day today, we’ve got tons of food and drinks and I think we’re going to have a lot of people here,” he said.

Those 400-500 cars are an estimated 30 percent more than the festival has seen in past years.

With all of the fun that the festival provides, the message of the Allouez Optimist Club isn’t lost.

“Well, supporting the Allouez Optimist Club is extremely important to me because they are all about giving to our kids and making our community better,” said Jayne Black, Mrs. Wisconsin USA 2021, and organizer of the Mobile Artist.

“Our youth are our future,” said Jirschele. “Being able to support causes that help our youth is the best for Northeast Wisconsin, for Green Bay, Wisconsin, it benefits all of us,” he said.

‘Allouezfest’ wrapped up at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.