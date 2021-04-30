AllouezFest set for 2021 return

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The 36th annual AllouezFest is scheduled for June 13 at Green Isle Park.

The AllouezFest was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and is now set to return on Sunday, June 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is free for spectators, but a $2 donation is suggested.

The event is presented by the Allouez Optimist Club and those who attend the event can expect to see a multitude of attractions including:

Shaded park

Kids’ games, picnic area and playground

Live DJ all day long

Face painting

Huge bounce house

RC car demonstration

Bay Tek Entertainment games

Green Bay Blizzard football obstacle course

2021 Allouez Optimist Raffle winners will be announced (grand prize winner will get $10,000)

There will also be a classic car show event that is open to all vehicles from 1900 to the present.

More information can be found on AllouezFest’s Facebook page.