Allouez’s annual Christmas tree exchange program begins January

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez will hold its annual Christmas tree exchange program on January 2 and January 9.
Allouez officials say the exchange will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on both days.
During the event, Allouez residents can discard their Christmas tree at the LeBrun Yard Waste site in exchange for a coupon for a tree seedling.
The seedlings can then be picked up at Village Hall in the spring.
