Almost 250 experts sign letter to Gov. Evers supporting clemency for Dassey

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Nearly 250 people, from retired federal government officials to psychological experts, have released an open letter to the Office of Governor Tony Evers in support of Brendan Dassey’s petition for executive clemency.

The letter, shown below, states:

“We call upon you, Governor Evers, to use your sovereign power of executive clemency, whether in the form of a pardon or a commutation, to end the incarceration of Brendan Dassey.”

The list of signees includes more than a dozen retired senior US government officials, leading psychological experts, formerly incarcerated individuals, and over two dozen exonerees who have collectively served nearly 850 years in prison for crimes they reportedly did not commit.

Dassey has been incarcerated since he was 16 – he is now 30. Court records show he is eligible for parole towards the end of 2048.

The Center of Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law invites advocates to sign a petition in support of Dassey’s clemency petition.

Over 15,000 people have reportedly emailed Governor Evers, asking him to pardon or commute Dassey’s sentence.

Read the full open letter below:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Nearly 250 people, from retired federal government officials to psychological experts, have released an open letter to the Office of Governor Tony Evers in support of Brendan Dassey's petition for executive clemency.

The letter, shown below, states:

"We call upon you, Governor Evers, to use your sovereign power of executive clemency, whether in the form of a pardon or a commutation, to end the incarceration of Brendan Dassey."

The list of signees includes more than a dozen retired senior US government officials, leading psychological experts, formerly incarcerated individuals, and over two dozen exonerees who have collectively served nearly 850 years in prison for crimes they reportedly did not commit.

Dassey has been incarcerated since he was 16 – he is now 30. Court records show he is eligible for parole towards the end of 2048.

The Center of Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law invites advocates to sign a petition in support of Dassey's clemency petition.

Over 15,000 people have reportedly emailed Governor Evers, asking him to pardon or commute Dassey's sentence.

Read the full open letter below:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- Oshkosh officials are asking the community for help in finding who is responsible for damage caused in the Community Park.

According to the Winnebago County Parks, damage was done to field #3 in the Community Park in Oshkosh overnight on Oct. 23. MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) - Today is World Polio Day and a local library is promoting awareness for the disease with an iron lung.

While the machine may seem a little archaic, the fight to end Polio continues to this day. That's why the three Rotary Clubs in Manitowoc County are sponsoring an awareness day and fundraiser. Today, they will bring an iron lung into Lester Library of Two Rivers and have it on display. (WFRV) - Today is World Polio Day and a local library is promoting awareness for the disease with an iron lung.</p> <p>While the machine may seem a little archaic, the fight to end Polio continues to this day. That's why the three Rotary Clubs in Manitowoc County are sponsoring an awareness day and fundraiser. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) According to Chief Todd Thomas with the Appleton Police Department, his agency will see a significant increase in their ability to enforce OWI and other traffic-related issues.

This is because the department's share of OWI grants increased to $50,000 from the state. They also received over $21,600 for seat belt enforcement, and $10,000 for speeding enforcement this week. They also received over $21,600 for seat belt enforcement, and $10,000 for speeding enforcement this week. </p> </div> <div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow"> <span> Read the Full Article <span class="icon icon--arrow"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94"> <path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/> </svg> </span> </span> </div> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"> <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape"> <img src="https://i2.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/06/Chief_Thomas_Community_Update__6_14_19_0_92265177_ver1.0.jpg?resize=2560%2C1440&ssl=1" alt="Chief Thomas Community Update" srcset="https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/06/Chief_Thomas_Community_Update__6_14_19_0_92265177_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/06/Chief_Thomas_Community_Update__6_14_19_0_92265177_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/06/Chief_Thomas_Community_Update__6_14_19_0_92265177_ver1.0.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/06/Chief_Thomas_Community_Update__6_14_19_0_92265177_ver1.0.jpg?w=1280&h=720&crop=1 1280w, https://i2.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/06/Chief_Thomas_Community_Update__6_14_19_0_92265177_ver1.0.jpg?resize=1920%2C1080&ssl=1 1920w, 