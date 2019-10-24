Almost 250 experts sign letter to Gov. Evers supporting clemency for Dassey

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Nearly 250 people, from retired federal government officials to psychological experts, have released an open letter to the Office of Governor Tony Evers in support of Brendan Dassey’s petition for executive clemency.
The letter, shown below, states:
“We call upon you, Governor Evers, to use your sovereign power of executive clemency, whether in the form of a pardon or a commutation, to end the incarceration of Brendan Dassey.”
The list of signees includes more than a dozen retired senior US government officials, leading psychological experts, formerly incarcerated individuals, and over two dozen exonerees who have collectively served nearly 850 years in prison for crimes they reportedly did not commit.
Dassey has been incarcerated since he was 16 – he is now 30. Court records show he is eligible for parole towards the end of 2048.
The Center of Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law invites advocates to sign a petition in support of Dassey’s clemency petition.
Over 15,000 people have reportedly emailed Governor Evers, asking him to pardon or commute Dassey’s sentence.
Read the full open letter below: