Alorica closing Green Bay location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Alorica is reportedly closing their Green Bay location.

Some viewers told Local 5 on Monday that Alorica employees were told in a meeting that the Green Bay location would close by early next year.

Alorica released the following statement regarding the closure:

“As we continue to stay on top of market trends and evolve with our clients’ business needs, we sadly must make changes that sometimes impact our people. We thank each of our departing colleagues for their contributions and we are committed to treating them with respect, as we do all our employees, during this transition.”

Less than 150 employees are reportedly affected by the closure. According to Alorica’s website, the company is “a customer experience company that does one thing – we make lives better.”