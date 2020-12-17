GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Altrusa House and IKOR giving ‘A Warm Hug to Frontline Workers’ this season

Local News

Unique event is helping thank local health care workers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A unique event is helping thank our local frontline health care workers.

Holiday gift bags are being given to Bellin and St. Vincent’s health care workers through an event called ‘Give A Warm Hug to Frontline Workers.’ It’s a small gesture but a BIG holiday thank you.

Those with the Altrusa House and IKOR set up a small table just outside the hospitality house along the sidewalk to distribute bags to those workers beginning and ending their shifts. Contents include hot chocolate, K-cups, chocolates, and candy canes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark