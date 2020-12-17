Altrusa House and IKOR giving ‘A Warm Hug to Frontline Workers’ this season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A unique event is helping thank our local frontline health care workers.

Holiday gift bags are being given to Bellin and St. Vincent’s health care workers through an event called ‘Give A Warm Hug to Frontline Workers.’ It’s a small gesture but a BIG holiday thank you.

Those with the Altrusa House and IKOR set up a small table just outside the hospitality house along the sidewalk to distribute bags to those workers beginning and ending their shifts. Contents include hot chocolate, K-cups, chocolates, and candy canes.