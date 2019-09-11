Alzheimer’s Association invites community to participate in area walks

(WFRV) — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting community members to participate in local Walks to End Alzheimer’s.

Various cities will host a 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s this fall.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

In Wisconsin alone, there are more than 110,000 people living with the disease.

Laurie Shill, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Chapter says, “The money we raise for our Walks allows us to provide local care and support services to ease the burden on those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. It also fuels our public policy efforts and allows us to advance critical research towards finding a cure. We are so appreciative of all of our Walkers and supporters because we truly couldn’t do what we do without your help.”

Participants interested in any of the Walks can join a team or register to walk as an individual by clicking here.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the Promise Garden Ceremony, a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join to fight Alzheimer’s.

Manitowoc/Two Rivers

The Manitowoc/Two Rivers Walk will take place on Saturday, September 14 at the YMCA on Maritime Drive with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

Oshkosh

The Oshkosh Walk will take place Saturday, September 21 at Oshkosh North High School. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Green Bay

The Green Bay Walk will take place on Saturday, September 28 at Lambeau Field – Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

Door County

The Door County Walk will take place on Saturday, September 28 at Sturgeon Bay High School. Registration begins at 8 a.m

Fox Cities

The Fox Cities Walk will take place on Saturday, October 5 at Appleton North High School With registration beginning at 8 a.m.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.