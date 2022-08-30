GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Alzheimer’s Association has opened a new office in the City of Green Bay, where it will serve families in northeast Wisconsin who are on a journey with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Located at 2700 Vernon Drive, staff members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce to document the special day.

Physical offices have been closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but with the latest health and safety guidelines put in place, organizers officially opened the doors to the public.

“We’re really excited to invite the Green Bay community,” said Dave Grams, Executive Director for the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “We’re looking forward to doing great work within the community in the days ahead.”

Those who dropped by and attended the event had opportunities to meet the staff, learn about services and upcoming events, and enjoyed some refreshments.

“The most important thing that we want people to know about is that we’re here,” explained Grams. “We’re here to serve those that are living with the disease, caregivers who are caring for a loved one with the disease, and our volunteers in general.”

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts a variety of educational programs to inform family, friends, and loved ones about the disease and how to help. In addition to the educational programs, support groups are offered for those with the disease, but also for caregivers.

“From the very beginning of the pandemic, we were able to serve people in a really important, meaningful way,” added Grams. “Whether it was virtual or in person, but now, as an organization, we’re able to serve larger groups and host larger meetings and events from this particular spot.”

Grams continued on to tell Local 5 News that the Alzheimer’s Association is aiming to be a major staple in the community.

“Offices like this, whether it’s here in Green Bay or across the state, that’s really how people identify with how they can get involved with the fight against Alzheimer’s,” stated Grams.

With the Alzheimer’s Walk in the City of Green Bay approaching quickly on September 24, officials are still looking for community members to step up and help volunteer.

For more information, including how to volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, click here.