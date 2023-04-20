GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Alzheimers Association and former Wisconsin Governor Marty Schreiber is teaming up to share important information about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Schreiber addressed community members in Brown County on Wednesday to let them know how they can access resources and assistance in their local communities.

“It is so important for people to understand how they can become more involved in changing the course of this devastating disease by gaining access to critical information and services and learning what they can do to fight Alzheimer’s in their communities,” said Schreiber.