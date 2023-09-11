STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This past Saturday, September 9, Door County residents joined in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event happened at Garaqhm Park and opened at 8:30 a.m. The Opening Ceremony was at 9:40 a.m. that was followed by the walk at 10 a.m.

Were closer than ever to stopping Alzheimers. We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimers Association raise awareness and provide care and support for families facing the disease today. Together, we can also advance research for new treatments and finally end this disease. Cheryl Shefchik, from Edward Jones, who is serving as this years Committee Chair

The Walk To End Alzheimer’s was not the only event that happened in Sturgeon Bay that day, as participants were encouraged to head to Martin Park for Sunflower Fest.

Sunflower Fest had live music, food and raffles during the event. The partnership between the two events has reportedly brought more community support.