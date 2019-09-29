Amateur lumberjacks put timber skills to the test at Ledge Games

Amateur lumberjacks were able to showcase their inner Paul Bunyan Saturday during a timber competition.

The fourth annual Ledge Games took place at Red Cabin at Green Acres in Fond Du Lac.

The free event welcomed 100 amateur lumberjacks to compete in six events in the “Man of the Ledge” and “Woman of the Ledge” divisions.

Participants put their skills to the test in several different competitions.

“Right now we’re just finishing up with the tomahawk throw and then we have the keg toss, and a speed shop,” says Josh Michels, founder of the Ledge Games. “Earlier this morning we had a hammer throw, a caber toss, and archery.”

Proceeds from the event will go to Moraine Park Technical College scholarships.

The Ledge Games raised more than $7,000 for 15 scholarships for students in 2018.