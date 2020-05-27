‘Amazing Dinosaurs’ exhibit roars in reopening of the Neville Public Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neville Public Museum is reopening its doors to the public with a brand-new exhibit already lined up.

‘Amazing Dinosaurs’ features dinosaurs and their places in geologic history. There are a variety of activities visitors can discover and learn how, where and when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

The exhibit immerses visitors in activities that cover the lifespan of these creatures, from birth to adult. Visitors can discover which species lived first and last, dig for hatchlings and adult dinosaur fossils, explore a dinosaur habitat, and present how they think dinosaurs looked and behaved.

In an effort to protect guests, staff, and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is limiting the number of guests allowed in the museum at a time. Online ticketing will be available to reserve a half-hour block, allowing contact free payment and preventing large numbers of guests in galleries.

Those with the Neville say housekeeping and guest services staff will have procedures in place to keep public areas clean and disinfected before, during, and after visits. Staff members will also be wearing masks to protect guests, staff, and volunteers, and ask that all guests do the same.

The ‘Amazing Dinosaurs’ traveling exhibit will be on display through November 8, 2020. You can find more information online right here as well as on the Neville’s Facebook page.