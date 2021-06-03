Amazon helps residents return to workforce through new program launch

(WFRV) – Amazon is launching a new program aimed to help professionals who have lost or left their jobs, or who have been displaced by the impacts of COVID-19 get back to work.

The new program called the Amazon Returnship program helps people who have been out of the workforce for at least a year restart their careers by offering participants a paid, 16-week working opportunity with a customized and abbreviated interview process, dedicated support, and personalized coaching and mentorship.

Throughout the 16-weeks, participants will have the opportunity to work in several areas across the company, including teams like Operations Finance, Consumer Payments, and Search. During the program, participants will work on a specific project and, after four months, they have the possibility to move into full-time positions at Amazon.

Amazon says that to make the transition as seamless as possible, during the first 16 weeks, participants will work remotely from their homes and are provided child and elder care assistance. Officials note that Amazon will also pay for employee relocation if they accept a permanent role at the company after the 16-week program.

“Returnship programs help companies find talent that they’re overlooking using traditional recruiting methods. We see more than 80% of participants in programs we work on transition to full-time roles, speaking to the caliber of this segment of the workforce,” said Tami Forman, executive director of Path Forward, a nonprofit helping people to restart their careers after time spent focused on caregiving and a partner for Amazon’s program. “Creating the right path for helping people rejoin the workforce after a break can unlock an enormous economic potential and change the lives of many professionals who so often feel discouraged to even apply to new jobs. Programs like the one Amazon is launching can be life-changing and we are excited to partner with Amazon to continue expanding these efforts.”

The company states that it plans to hire 1,000 employees over the coming years. Amazon is also offering a starting pay of at least $15 an hour plus a comprehensive benefits package to all regular full-time employees.

For more information about Amazon’s Returnship program, including how to apply, please visit here.