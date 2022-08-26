FRIDAY 8/26/2022 9:19 a.m.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office announced that I-43 southbound from CTH Z has reopened. The truck was removed from the median.

There were no injuries reported.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

ORIGINAL: Amazon packages spill out on I-43 in Manitowoc County, ‘minor delays’

FRIDAY 8/26/2022 8:05 a.m.

KELLNERSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Those expecting an Amazon package today might have a later than normal delivery time, as some packages are laying on I-43 in Manitowoc County.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about a vehicle crash that resulted in numerous Amazon packages spilling out. The incident happened on I-43 northbound at Greenstreet Road.

WisDOT says the incident is near Kellnersville.

Crews are in the process of cleaning up the area. Authorities reminded drivers that as speeds slow down, to pay attention to the vehicles in front.

In the pictures provided, a vehicle is on its side.

No additional information was provided, officials did say there will be an update when the cleanup is completed.