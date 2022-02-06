Amazon to build distribution center in Dane Co.

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Online retailer Amazon plans to build a $200 million distribution center in Dane County.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that the company is working with a developer on plans for a five-story, 3.4 million-square-foot facility in Cottage Grove. The facility would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and employ 1,500 people.

Construction could begin as early as this year. Cottage Grove Village Administrator Matt Giese said Amazon hasn’t asked for any tax assistance. He says the addition of the facility would be a “huge economic win” for Cottage Grove and Dane County.

Residents in the area say they’re worried about pollution, noise and traffic. Amazon already operates distribution centers in Oak Creek, Beloit and Kenosha.