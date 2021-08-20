AMBER ALERT: 13-year-old from Milwaukee taken while bringing the trash out

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Terrence Trammell after four males reportedly forced him into a vehicle while he was taking out the trash.

According to officials, Trammell’s mother saw a silver sedan pull up in front of her residence while Trammell was taking out the trash. Four unknown males got out of the vehicle and forced him into the vehicle and drove off.

Trammell has been missing since August 19 and is described as 5’3″ and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Nike shirt with the ‘Run it Up’ or ‘Run it Gang’ in red letters, all-black BB Simon pants and Nike Foamposite shoes with blue lines on them.

There was no further information provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 414-935-7360.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

