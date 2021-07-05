UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Milwaukee 2-year-old

MONDAY 7/5/2021 7:39 a.m.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Amber Alert that was issued for a 2-year-old Milwaukee boy has been canceled.

According to officials, 2-year-old Ay’den Hall was safely located in Milwaukee.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

ORIGINAL: AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old from Milwaukee forcibly taken

MONDAY 7/5/2021 5:39 a.m.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old from Milwaukee after forcibly being taken by an armed man.

According to authorities, 2-year-old Ay’den Hall was taken by 20-year-old Renado Hall who is armed with a handgun. Renado reportedly fled in an unknown direction in either a silver Acura TL or black Cadillac with California license plate 6XZY488.

Ay’den is reported as 3’0″ and 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Ay’den was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jeans, orange and white Jordan shoes.

Officials say Renado is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

