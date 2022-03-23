MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old baby boy from Milwaukee, who could be with a teenage girl who has no relation to the child.

According to authorities, 3-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street on March 23 around 12:30 a.m. He was possibly with 15-year-old Vonaisha Washington who was last seen traveling on foot.

Photo courtesy of NCMEC

Photo courtesy of NCMEC

Vonaisha reportedly has no relationship to Anthony. Anthony was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white design two-piece sweatsuit. Vonaisha was last seen wearing green shorts, pink shirt and an olive jacket with a red bonnet.

There was no additional information provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.