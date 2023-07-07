LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old girl from Lac Du Flambeau.

Authorities throughout the state of Wisconsin are searching for Brylee EJ Eades, a 7-year-old American Indian that stands 4’4″ and weighs roughly 75 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink “Pink” shirt with blue jean shorts and no shoes. Officials say her last known whereabouts were on Wazhashk Trail, where Eades was seen being helped into a white van by a female with dark hair, a tanned complexion, wearing a pink dress.

Eades has a mole on the right side of her forehead at her hairline and also is described as having an overbite with a gap in her top front teeth. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The white van could possibly have tinted windows, and police throughout the state are searching.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.