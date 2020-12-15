AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for 10-year-old Wisconsin girl

WALWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl last seen Saturday, December 12.

Authorities are searching for Jocelyn T. Van Duyn, she’s 5 foot 3 inches, weighing 140 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with Eiffel Tower image, black pants, dark shoes.

Duyn was last seen at home, 200 block of Fox Lane, Walworth, the evening of Dec. 12. She did not pack a bag or take a jacket. Police believe she may be traveling with her biological father, Jonathan J. Van Duyn. He’s 33-years-old, 6 foot, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and very short hair.

The vehicle is a 4-door white Dodge Ram truck with an Illinois license plate 167007F, no topper, may be pulling a camper.

If you have any information your asked to contact the Wisconsin Department of Justice at 1-800-674-9228.

