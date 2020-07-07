AMBER ALERT: Kodie Dutcher, 10, of Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old girl.

According to the statewide alert, Kodie Dutcher of Baraboo was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday, July 6. She is suspected to have taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal.

Kodie is described as 4’9″ and about 11 lbs. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing overall pants.

Emergency crews say they checked the area surrounding the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo. Authorities say Kodie left behind her cellphone and shoes. She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on Kodie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Baraboo Police at 608-963-5622 or their local law enforcement.

