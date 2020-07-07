AMBER ALERT: Kodie Dutcher, 10, of Baraboo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old girl.

According to the statewide alert, Kodie Dutcher of Baraboo was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday, July 6. She is suspected to have taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal.

Kodie is described as 4’9″ and about 11 lbs. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing overall pants.

Emergency crews say they checked the area surrounding the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo. Authorities say Kodie left behind her cellphone and shoes. She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on Kodie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Baraboo Police at 608-963-5622 or their local law enforcement.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"