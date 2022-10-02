HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WFRV) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Holcombe, Wisconsin.

Kryssy King was last seen at her residence in Holcombe around 11:30 p.m. on September 30.

Authorities say that there is a concern for her welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

Kryssy is described as being 5’3″, 150 lbs., with Hazel eyes, Blond or Strawberry hair.

Deputies say that the suspect she is allegedly with, Trevor Blackburn, is in an unknown vehicle.

No other information has been provided.

