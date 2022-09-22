THURSDAY, 9/22/2022, 1:47 p.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department confirms that 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton has been located and is safe.

According to a Facebook update, Paul Williams III remains at large and officers are no longer looking for the two vehicles described.

“We thank the community for your help,” wrote the Madison Police Department.

Amber Alert issued for missing Wisconsin teen who may be in ‘imminent danger’

THURSDAY, 09/22/2022, 12:38 p.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old girl from Madison has been listed as missing and endangered as of early Thursday morning.

The Madison Police Department received a call from the mother of the missing teen, reporting that her daughter was missing and potentially in imminent danger.

Laniyah R. Hampton’s last known location was in Dane County, and investigators are actively seeking information relating to her current whereabouts.

Laniyah Hampton

Paul Williams III

Hampton is believed to be with 36-year-old, Paul Williams III, who has a fully extraditable warrant for his arrest.

Officers say that Williams is 6’6″ and might be walking on crutches.

Authorities also note that Williams is known to visit the Beloit, and Janesville areas and that there are also recent reports that that the two may be in the area of John Q. Hammons Drive.

Williams is known to drive a 2019 silver or black Chevy Malibu with the Wisconsin plate number AMP7217 and a 2009 silver Chrysler Aspen with a Wisconsin plate AMF3144.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-855-237-3262, which is the dedicated tip line for this incident.

No other information was provided at this time.

