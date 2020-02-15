UPDATE: Milwaukee Police confirm bodies of missing mother and two young girls found

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) — The Milwaukee Police Department confirms that the bodies of Amarah Banks and her two young daughters, Cameria Banks and Zaniya, the two girls the AMBER Alert was issued for on February 15, have been found in Milwaukee.

Arzel Ivery, the boyfriend of Amarah, has been taken into custody.

Sunday 02/16/2020 12:39 p.m.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirms they are investigating the apparent homicide of three individuals.

MCMEO is responding to the 4700 block of West Burleigh for the report of 3 apparent homicide victims. Identification pending. Autopsies scheduled for tomorrow. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 16, 2020

The Medical Examiner was called to 47th and Burleigh on Sunday afternoon to investigate the deaths.

The identity of the three victims is pending. The ages and gender of the victims have not yet been released.

AMBER Alert Canceled for two young Milwaukee girls who went missing along with mother

Sunday 02/16/2020 1:24 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The AMBER Alert has been canceled for the missing Milwaukee girls.

No further details are being released at this time.

Original Story: AMBER Alert issued for two young Milwaukee girls who went missing along with mother

Saturday 02/15/2020 8:21 p.m.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – According to Local 5 sister station CBS58, an AMBER Alert has now been issued for the two missing girls who disappeared along with their mother on February 8th.

According to police, the family is missing under suspicious circumstances.

They were last seen near Sherman and Green Tree Road.

Amarah Banks is described as a black female, 5’00, 130 lbs, brown eyes, black hair, unknown clothing.



Zaniya Ivery is described as a black female, 2’05, 50 lbs, brown eyes, long black hair. Last seen wearing a black coat, long sleeve shirt with picture of male sibling’s face on it.



Camaria Banks is described as a black female, 2’05, 50 lbs, brown eyes, long braided black hair. Last seen wearing a blue coat with stars, a Lion King shirt, white pants.

A suspect has been taken into custody and a vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 935-7405.

For the original update visit, Local 5 sister station CBS58 here: https://www.cbs58.com/news/milwaukee-police-searching-for-mother-and-her-2-young-daughters-last-seen-on-feb-8