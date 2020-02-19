AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Kiera Krumenauer found safe

TUESDAY 2/19/2020 4:25 p.m.

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says Krumenauer has been found.

TUESDAY 2/19/2020 3:59 p.m.

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Kiera Krumenauer, she is believed to be in grave danger.

Krumenauer is described as white with brown hair – possibly colored blue – and green eyes.

She was last seen in Baraboo at 1:35 p.m. Monday.

According to Baraboo Police, the 15-year-old was last seen with 19-year-old Austin Dailey, considered a suspect, on February 18 in a stolen vehicle.

Dailey is described as white, 6’2″, and 214 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The stolen vehicle is a 2012 grey Dodge Journey SUV with a white sticker on the rear driver side window. The SUV has an Illinois plate with the number BD48729

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-2720