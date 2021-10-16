AMBER ALERT: Police search for La Crosse toddler, child of homicide victim

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy from La Crosse.

The Milwaukee Police Department announced Saturday they are searching for a ‘critical’ missing 3-year-old, Major Harris from La Crosse. Police note that Major is the child of a homicide victim.

Major was last seen in his home city on Oct. 9 and may have traveled from La Crosse to Milwaukee sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12.

Officials say Major may have been traveling in a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox bearing Wisconsin auto plate # ABE2804 prior to becoming missing. Authorities add that another ‘area of interest’ is the 2600 block of N. 37th Street in the city of Milwaukee.

Major is described as being a 3’0″ black child with a light complexion. He has a birthmark on his right buttock and a small abrasion on his right cheek. Major has black eyes and brown hair, styled in a 4 zig-zag pattern with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Major is reported to have delayed speech and was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side, navy blue Nike basketball shorts, and he was barefoot.   

If you see and/or have any information on the whereabouts of 3-year-old Major Harris, you are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

