PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities issued an Amber Alert at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday morning for two missing brothers from Portage County who are believed to be with their father.

Officials say 7-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Xiong and 9-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong were in the company of their father, 41-year-old Yiemen Xiong, when he left Plover Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Officials say Alexander stands at 3’5″, and weighs 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a gray t-shirt, dark blue pants, and yellow tennis shoes.

Courtesy of the Plover Police Department

Stefan is reported to be autistic and non-verbal. He is 3’10”, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Dark Gray Hoodie with a picture on the front as well as gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Yiemen, who stands at 5’3″, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair with a black short beard, is said to have limited English speaking proficiency as Hmong is his native language. He is also said to have a surgical scar on the right side of his head that is covered by his hair and was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Police say Yiemen has ties to Marathon and Columbia Counties. His vehicle, a 2010 Gold Toyota Sienna Minivan with Wisconsin Plate 740-XTN, was reportedly last seen in Clinton, Iowa at 4:15 p.m.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts or anyone who sees the missing parties is asked to contact the Plover Police Department at 715-346-1400.