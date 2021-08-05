Vehicle crashes into sedan launching car into trailer, Amberg woman dies as a result of 3-vehicle pile-up

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 59-year-old Amberg woman has died due to injuries she suffered during a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Dunbar on Wednesday morning.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on August 4, at around 11:41 a.m., deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash in the paving construction zone on U.S. Highway 8 near Youngs Lake Road in the Town of Dunbar.

Officers say that an initial investigation revealed that at the time of the crash, eastbound traffic was being flagged to stop in the paving construction zone. Yet, officials report a vehicle heading eastbound failed to stop and crashed into the back of a four-door sedan, which had two passengers in the vehicle. The force from the impact then pushed the sedan into the trailer ahead of it which had stopped for the person flagging traffic.

Deputies say three people were injured including the driver of the car that struck the sedan and the two people in the sedan. Those in the pick-up truck pulling the trailer were not reported injured during the crash.

On Thursday morning, the Marinette County Medical Examiner confirmed that one of the passengers in the sedan, identified as 59-year-old Jami Marie from Amberg, had died due to complications from injuries she suffered during the crash.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to follow and update this story as it progresses.