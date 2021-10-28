WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Ambulance driver facing citation after patient dies following crash in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was being transported to a hospital in an ambulance, died after the ambulance crashed with a vehicle in Wausau.

According to the Wausau Police Department, on Oct. 27 around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Scott Street and North 1st Street for a reported crash involving an ambulance.

The ambulance was traveling westbound on Scott Street when it crashed with the northbound passenger vehicle.

Authorities say the ambulance was operating in ’emergency mode’ with a patient that was getting transported to a local hospital. The 72-year-old man who was in the back of the ambulance died following the accident.

There is an investigation to determine whether the man died from the crash or a previous incident. Multiple injuries involving the occupants of the ambulance and the vehicle were reported.

However, none of those injuries were reportedly life-threatening.

The driver of the ambulance was reportedly cited for Failure to Obey Red Traffic Signal.

