American bald eagle populations are soaring in the U.S.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) There is extremely good news for our national symbol – bald eagle populations are soaring. Kris Schuller has more on the comeback and reaction from area naturalists.

Along the Fox River in Kaukauna – eagles gather year-round.

“They are doing really great in Wisconsin,” said Debra Nowak, director of 1,000 Island Environmental Center.

And Nowak says that’s because their numbers have grown due to decades of federal and state protection.

“Like banning PCBs, banning DDT, the Endangered Species Act,” Nowak said.

“This is truly an historic conservation success story,” said U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

According to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service the number of eagles has quadrupled since 2009 with more than 300,000 birds soaring in the U.S. Officials here in Kaukauna say conservation efforts created this great comeback.

“Without a habitat and a healthy ecosystem, the animals can’t survive,” said Stephanie Feuerstein, assistant naturalist.

“Back in 2019 there were about 1,700 active bald eagles nests in the state. It is so exciting to see how well these eagles are doing,” Nowak said.

Between Oshkosh and Green Bay Nowak says there are at least 20 active nests along the Fox River. Nests which these naturalists are monitoring and data they share with the DNR.

“Our volunteers go out and make notes on if the eagles look to be incubating eggs. If those eggs seem to hatch, we’ll be able to figure out how many eaglets are born out of that nest,” said Nowak.

“We have consistently seen the eagles more and more and it’s really exciting to see them,” said Feuerstein.

Not just here along the Fox River, but across the state, across the nation. An American success story decades in the making.

“The strong return of this treasured bird reminds us of our nation’s shared resilience and the importance of being responsible stewards of our lands and waters that bind us together,” said Haaland.

Eagles reached an all-time low of 417 nesting pairs in 1963 – to more than 71,000 today.