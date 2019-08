GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Cancer Society’s kickoff breakfast for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk took place Wednesday.

Team members and members of the American Cancer Society came together to start the campaign and begin raising money for the one and a half-mile walk, as well as research and support.

Local 5’s Robyn Oguinye was the emcee for the morning’s breakfast.