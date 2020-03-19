American Cancer Society postpones Green Bay Sole Burner due to coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Cancer Society’s Green Bay Sole Burner 5K Walk/Run event scheduled for May 9 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Virtual Race will remain open.

The American Cancer Society says their Sole Burner race committee is working hard to reschedule the event. The decision, according to officials, was made in compliance with recommendations from federal, state, and local health officials.

