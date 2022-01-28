American Family Field make changes for 2022, here’s what they are

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 12: Fans tailgate at American Family Field prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on April 12, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this is the first game fans were allowed to tailgate this season. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Planning on attending a Milwaukee Brewer game in 2022? The team announced ‘what’s new for ’22’ for the upcoming season.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced multiple things that fans can expect for the upcoming season at American Family Field.

The Cream City Cocktail Bar is the signature addition to the ballpark and is located in the right field corner on Loge Level. It is a 65-foot porcelain bar and incorporates cream city brick.

Renderings of the bar can be viewed here.

“We are always researching improvements to elevate the fan experience at American Family Field, and we are excited to be unveiling this project in 2022,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations.

Officials also say that American Family Field will remain cashless with mobile ordering available for delivery of certain food and beverages. Fans will also see multiple new self-checkout point of sale units throughout the ballpark.

American Family Field will also have ten new Marketplaces, as well as a larger location in the home plate area on the Terrace Level.

Families can find the new location of the Aurora Children’s Health Kids Zone behind section 406. It was previously behind section 426.